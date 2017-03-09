Halekulani Announces Partnership with Dramatists Guild Fund, Opening Performances by Andrew Lippa
Halekulani, Oahu's most acclaimed luxury hotel just steps away from Waikiki Beach, is pleased to announce its partnership with New York's renowned Dramatists Guild Fund. This partnership will encompass a series of musical performances at the hotel's fabled Lewers Lounge and will commence with two special performances by Mr. Andrew Lippa , acclaimed award-winning Broadway composer,performer, and President of the Dramatists' Guild, on March 10 and 11. "Halekulani is proud to partner with the Dramatists Guild Fund as part of our ongoing 'Live at Lewers' performance series featuring living legends of jazz and popular music.
