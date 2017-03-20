General Investment Consultant Services

The Employees' Retirement System of the State of Hawaii is soliciting proposals for a qualified firm to provide domestic and international general investment consulting services to the ERS. The consulting firm must be United States based, registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, been in business for a minimum of seven years and have at least one defined benefit public pension fund client with assets greater than $5 billion.

