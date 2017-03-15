Funds sought to expand court sessions...

Funds sought to expand court sessions for homeless

There are 4 comments on the The Honolulu Advertiser story from 20 hrs ago, titled Funds sought to expand court sessions for homeless. In it, The Honolulu Advertiser reports that:

"Right now you cannot force people to go to homeless counseling. With this program the court can do that.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

American_Infidel

“PRESIDENT TRUMP & VP PENCE”

Since: Mar 09

30,956

WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

#1 10 hrs ago
Heres a novel idea. Why doesnt the dummies in the square building lower the cost of living here which would improve the massive homeless problem?

DOES ANYBODY IN THIS GOD FORSAKEN STATE HAVE A BRAIN????!!

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ICE does its job

Brainerd, MN

#2 9 hrs ago
American_Infidel wrote:
Heres a novel idea. Why doesnt the dummies in the square building lower the cost of living here which would improve the massive homeless problem?

DOES ANYBODY IN THIS GOD FORSAKEN STATE HAVE A BRAIN????!!
Ah NO!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

American_Infidel

“PRESIDENT TRUMP & VP PENCE”

Since: Mar 09

30,956

WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

#3 8 hrs ago
Hawaii has the HIGHEST HOMELESS population rate in the nation. IN-THE-NATION!

Goes back to........

Stupid people voting for Stupid people!!

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ICE does its job

Brainerd, MN

#5 8 hrs ago
American_Infidel wrote:
Hawaii has the HIGHEST HOMELESS population rate in the nation. IN-THE-NATION!

Goes back to........

Stupid people voting for Stupid people!!
Friends visiting Waikiki tell us they won't go back because of the homeless.

So not dealing with the irritating homeless is costing Hawaii lot's of revenue, and what is Hawaii short of right now?

TAX REVENUE!!!!!

Hawaii leaders can't add 1 + 1.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
After blocking the ban: Read what the nation is... 1 hr American_Infidel 13
School Vouchers 3 hr District 1 11
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 3 hr District 1 313
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 3 hr District 1 369
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 3 hr District 1 4,120
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) 3 hr We are all Muslims 34
Hawaii is an embarrassment 4 hr American_Infidel 10
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 5 hr American Infidel 1,241
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,783 • Total comments across all topics: 279,582,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC