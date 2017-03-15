Funds sought to expand court sessions for homeless
There are 4 comments on the The Honolulu Advertiser story from 20 hrs ago, titled Funds sought to expand court sessions for homeless.
"Right now you cannot force people to go to homeless counseling. With this program the court can do that.
"PRESIDENT TRUMP & VP PENCE"
Since: Mar 09
Since: Mar 09
30,956
WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN
#1 10 hrs ago
Heres a novel idea. Why doesnt the dummies in the square building lower the cost of living here which would improve the massive homeless problem?
DOES ANYBODY IN THIS GOD FORSAKEN STATE HAVE A BRAIN????!!
#2 9 hrs ago
Ah NO!
"PRESIDENT TRUMP & VP PENCE"
Since: Mar 09
Since: Mar 09
30,956
WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN
#3 8 hrs ago
Hawaii has the HIGHEST HOMELESS population rate in the nation. IN-THE-NATION!
Goes back to........
Stupid people voting for Stupid people!!
#5 8 hrs ago
Friends visiting Waikiki tell us they won't go back because of the homeless.
So not dealing with the irritating homeless is costing Hawaii lot's of revenue, and what is Hawaii short of right now?
TAX REVENUE!!!!!
Hawaii leaders can't add 1 + 1.
