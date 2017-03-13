Freebie parasail rides net harbor agent ethics fine

The Department of Land and Natural Resources has joined Hawaii County Prosecutor Mitch Roth in asking the state attorney general to investigate the ethics issues and allegations that continue to roil the waters at West Hawaii small boat harbors. In the latest case, a DLNR harbor agent overseeing the Kailua-Kona and Keauhou Bay harbors was fined $1,000 for soliciting and accepting free parasailing trips from a company he regulates.

