Freebie parasail rides net harbor age...

Freebie parasail rides net harbor agent ethics fine

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Hawaii Today

The Department of Land and Natural Resources has joined Hawaii County Prosecutor Mitch Roth in asking the state attorney general to investigate the ethics issues and allegations that continue to roil the waters at West Hawaii small boat harbors. In the latest case, a DLNR harbor agent overseeing the Kailua-Kona and Keauhou Bay harbors was fined $1,000 for soliciting and accepting free parasailing trips from a company he regulates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 59 min _Zoey_ 367
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 1 hr _Zoey_ 311
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 1 hr ICE does its job 1,213
Har har har har (Apr '14) 8 hr Jerry Lee 145
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 8 hr Snarf 302
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 9 hr _FLATLINE-------- 4,116
News COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev... 13 hr Ms Sassy 37
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC