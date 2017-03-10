Former judge James S. Burns recalled ...

Former judge James S. Burns recalled as 'a model of integrity'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Retired Intermediate Court of Appeals Chief Judge James S. Burns, who served more than 30 years on the bench, died Thursday at age 79 after a long bout with throat cancer. Burns was married for 33 years to TV journalist Emme Tomimbang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 55 min Sukebe 303
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 2 hr Leeward Outlier 1,218
Why do Filipinos consider themselves as Pacific... (Oct '08) 2 hr Get Over Yourselves 513
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 15 hr Princess Hey 4,109
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 16 hr Princess Hey 362
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) 16 hr Lock Up 305
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 16 hr Princess Hey 306
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,139 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC