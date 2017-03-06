Flying the inter-island skies

Flying the inter-island skies

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Mokulele Air and Makani Kai Air are two contenders for a new Essential Air Service contract that will cover all commercial flights in and out of Waimea-Kohala Airport beginning later this year. Mokulele Air services the airport currently since winning the contract in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Handsome Men of Hawaii (Mar '08) 5 hr Frank 158
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 5 hr Guru 1,200
Very Important Message!! 6 hr District 1 3
Hawaii Blue State Voters Are Supreme Beings 9 hr District 1 2
Mole 19 hr Bwahahaha 4
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 20 hr Princess Hey 356
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 21 hr Princess Hey 298
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Honolulu County was issued at March 07 at 3:52PM HST

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,400 • Total comments across all topics: 279,394,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC