Flying the inter-island skies
Mokulele Air and Makani Kai Air are two contenders for a new Essential Air Service contract that will cover all commercial flights in and out of Waimea-Kohala Airport beginning later this year. Mokulele Air services the airport currently since winning the contract in 2013.
