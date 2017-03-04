Firefighters respond to fire at Ko Olina eatery
Honolulu Fire Capt. Michael Jones said firefighters were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to 92-1083 Olani St. and found a grease trap fire at Monkeypod Kitchen, a first-floor restaurant in a two-story commercial building.
