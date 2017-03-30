Fire at Salt Lake high-rise caused by...

Fire at Salt Lake high-rise caused by plumbing work

3 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The Honolulu Fire Department determined that a Salt Lake high-rise fire this afternoon was caused by someone doing plumbing work. Firefighters from five units responded to a 1:16 p.m. call at 5080 Likini St., a 14-story apartment building, where they found a smoldering fire inside a common wall between two penthouse units.

