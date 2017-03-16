Federal Judges Rule Against Trump's S...

Federal Judges Rule Against Trump's Second Travel Ban

Summary: A federal judge in Hawaii has issued a national ruling that would halt President Donald Trump's recent executive order. Two federal judges appointed by President Barack Obama have thrown a wrench in President Donald Trump's national security plans.

