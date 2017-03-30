Federal judge in Hawaii extends court order blocking Trump travel ban

Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin talks to the media at the US District Court Ninth Circuit after seeking an extension after filing an amended lawsuit against President Donald Trump's new travel ban in Honolulu, Hawaii, March 29, 2017. Reuters/Hugh Gentry Honolulu: A federal judge in Hawaii indefinitely extended on Wednesday an order blocking enforcement of President Donald Trump's revised ban on travel to the United States from six predominantly Muslim countries.

