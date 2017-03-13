Exclusive: Taiwan says Chinese military threat grows, U.S. regional strategy unclear

FILE PHOTO: Members of the Chinese People Liberation Army Navy stand by a helicopter on the PLA ship Haikou as it sits docked at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 5, 2014. FILE PHOTO: China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea, in this undated photo taken December, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.