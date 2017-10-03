Everything Books: 3-10-17
The Friends of the Libraries, Kona will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the lanai of the Kailua-Kona Public Library. Proceeds from sales help support the needs of Kona libraries.
