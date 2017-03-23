Dwayne Johnson emotional over young fan

The 44-year-old actor reached out to Taitusi, a boy who lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, after being approached by the Make-a-Wish foundation - a charity which arranges special experiences for children with life-threatening illnesses - when the youngster had requested to meet him. "You're a big fan of mine and I've been shooting -- we're here in Las Vegas, we're shooting downstairs on the set of 'Ballers', and they just came to me and said, 'Hey, Make-A-Wish just called and you have to make this video for Taitusi.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.