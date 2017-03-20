Duran Duran Adds 2 Bay Area Shows On ...

Duran Duran Adds 2 Bay Area Shows On North American Tour

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: CBS Local

Duran Duran have added 2 Bay Area dates to their 2017 World Tour. 6 new North American shows start up in Wilmington, North Carolina on April 7th and picks up in Oakland on July 7th and San Francisco on the 8th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 31 min Anerican Infidel 1,286
Let Us Vote To Keep Minnesota Fatties Out of Ha... 5 hr Maverick 808 12
check-this-out 5 hr American_Infidel 6
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 9 hr Princess Hey 383
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 10 hr Princess Hey 324
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 10 hr Princess Hey 4,140
Build Them and Chase the Joe Balls type crude ... 11 hr Joe Balls 2
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,731,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC