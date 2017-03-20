Duran Duran Adds 2 Bay Area Shows On North American Tour
Duran Duran have added 2 Bay Area dates to their 2017 World Tour. 6 new North American shows start up in Wilmington, North Carolina on April 7th and picks up in Oakland on July 7th and San Francisco on the 8th.
