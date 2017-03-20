Dozens of pipe bombs recovered during...

Dozens of pipe bombs recovered during Kalihi evacuation

Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

HPD's Specialized Services Division's bomb unit arrived at Pohaku Street on Sunday after a report of explosive devices found in an apartment building. Officers confiscated more than three dozen pipe bombs and several grenades from a Kalihi apartment and have submitted them for analysis, the Honolulu Police Department said Monday.

