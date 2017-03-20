Dozens of pipe bombs recovered during Kalihi evacuation
HPD's Specialized Services Division's bomb unit arrived at Pohaku Street on Sunday after a report of explosive devices found in an apartment building. Officers confiscated more than three dozen pipe bombs and several grenades from a Kalihi apartment and have submitted them for analysis, the Honolulu Police Department said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|50 min
|Maverick 808
|1,301
|Build Them and Chase the Joe Balls type crude ...
|3 hr
|Joe Balls
|4
|What kind of judge bases his decision on campai...
|6 hr
|Now_What-
|14
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|326
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|6 hr
|rasputin
|35
|Har har har har (Apr '14)
|9 hr
|Gremlin
|146
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|Dormouse
|307
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC