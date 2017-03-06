DOH lifts suspension of Meadow Gold Dairies 2% reduced fat milk
The state Department of Health on Tuesday lifted the suspension of Meadow Gold Dairies' 2 percent reduced fat milk products. The company may again produce, sell and distribute 2 percent reduced fat milk.
