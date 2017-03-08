Democratic AGs step up legal fight against Trump travel ban
Legal challenges against Trump's revised trav... . FILE - In this March 1, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii Blue State Voters Are Supreme Beings
|49 min
|Waikiki shyit water
|9
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Guru
|1,222
|Why are Hawaii people so stupid? (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|824
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|Sukebe
|303
|Why do Filipinos consider themselves as Pacific... (Oct '08)
|13 hr
|Get Over Yourselves
|513
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|4,109
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|362
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC