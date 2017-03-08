Democratic AGs step up legal fight ag...

Democratic AGs step up legal fight against Trump travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Legal challenges against Trump's revised trav... . FILE - In this March 1, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawaii Blue State Voters Are Supreme Beings 49 min Waikiki shyit water 9
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 3 hr Guru 1,222
Why are Hawaii people so stupid? (Jan '11) 3 hr Waikiki shyit water 824
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 11 hr Sukebe 303
Why do Filipinos consider themselves as Pacific... (Oct '08) 13 hr Get Over Yourselves 513
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) Thu Princess Hey 4,109
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' Thu Princess Hey 362
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,458,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC