Danish scientist receives the A.C. Re...

Danish scientist receives the A.C. Redfield Award

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: EurekAlert!

Dr. Bo Barker Jorgensen, Professor and Head of Center for Geomicrobiology, Aarhus University, Denmark, receives the prestigious A.C. Redfield Award On Friday, The Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography honors Danish Professor Bo Barker Jorgensen with the prestigious 2017 A.C. Redfield Award at the Aquatic Sciences Meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii 26 February - 03 March, 2017. Dr. Bo Barker Jorgensen receives the prize for his lifelong and groundbreaking work advancing our understanding of marine sediment microbial ecology and biogeochemistry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worst than Watergate!! 24 min Guru 19
Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15) 35 min Whiz quiz time 65
Very Important Message!! 2 hr American_Infidel 1
Congratulations AG Jeff Sessions! 3 hr Guru 18
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 5 hr District 1 1,188
School Vouchers 6 hr Waikiki BROWN WATER 11
Why are Hawaii people so stupid? (Jan '11) 6 hr Waikiki BROWN WATER 819
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,710 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC