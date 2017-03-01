Danish scientist receives the A.C. Redfield Award
Dr. Bo Barker Jorgensen, Professor and Head of Center for Geomicrobiology, Aarhus University, Denmark, receives the prestigious A.C. Redfield Award On Friday, The Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography honors Danish Professor Bo Barker Jorgensen with the prestigious 2017 A.C. Redfield Award at the Aquatic Sciences Meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii 26 February - 03 March, 2017. Dr. Bo Barker Jorgensen receives the prize for his lifelong and groundbreaking work advancing our understanding of marine sediment microbial ecology and biogeochemistry.
