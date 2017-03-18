Corrections
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Ed Lynch, managing editor/news, at 529-4758.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After blocking the ban: Read what the nation is...
|50 min
|TidyBowlBird
|48
|Part of the Plan to Keep Fake Joe Balls in Waianae
|59 min
|District 1
|1
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Boycott Hawaii
|1,252
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,127
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|373
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|316
|Ooof da Goof (Sep '12)
|7 hr
|Clang 4
|306
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC