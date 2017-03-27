Coast Guard establishes temporary saf...

Coast Guard establishes temporary safety zone in vicinity of active Kilauea lava flow

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Hawaii Today

The U.S. Coast Guard is establishing a temporary safety zone for the navigable waters surrounding the Kilauea Volcano active lava flow entry into the Pacific Ocean on the southeast side of the Big Island. The temporary safety zone, effective Tuesday through 8 a.m. on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
On-line Privacy for Sale by Congress 48 min Bannon Suxcox 1
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 3 hr Waikiki homeless ... 1,361
Trump doesn't sleep with his wife EVER___He Mus... 4 hr District 1 26
After blocking the ban: Read what the nation is... 13 hr American Infidel 74
Why do Filipinos consider themselves as Pacific... (Oct '08) 17 hr RiccardoFire 521
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 23 hr Princess Hey 4,158
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' Wed District 1 396
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,565 • Total comments across all topics: 279,917,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC