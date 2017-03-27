Bruno Mars' Dance Moves Are Alwa...

Bruno Mars' Dance Moves Are Always On Point

Monday

Long before Bruno Mars was a household name, Peter Gene Hernandez was just a kid growing up in Honolulu, Hawaii . And after seeing his sweet childhood dance moves , we totally get why he was nicknamed "Little Elvis."

Honolulu, HI

