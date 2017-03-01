Bicyclist critically injured in collision in Makiki
A female bicyclist was taken to a trauma center in critical condition early this morning following a collision with a vehicle on Piikoi Street near Kinau Street, Honolulu's Emergency Medical Services reported.
