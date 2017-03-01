Bicyclist critically injured in colli...

Bicyclist critically injured in collision in Makiki

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A female bicyclist was taken to a trauma center in critical condition early this morning following a collision with a vehicle on Piikoi Street near Kinau Street, Honolulu's Emergency Medical Services reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 14 min Leeward Outlier 1,140
Why are Hawaii people so stupid? (Jan '11) 36 min Joe Balls 807
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 19 hr Princess Hey 4,093
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 19 hr Princess Hey 342
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 19 hr District 1 290
Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15) 22 hr Lil Grey Mare 64
Har har har har (Apr '14) Tue Cheetos 143
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Honolulu County was issued at March 01 at 3:49AM HST

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,607 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC