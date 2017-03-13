Barack Obama visits Hawaii, hits the ...

Barack Obama visits Hawaii, hits the links and enjoys fine dining

Barack Obama is making the most out of post-presidency life. The former commander-in-chief headed to the Aloha State this week, where he's been spotted hitting the links, dining out and, of course, attracting throngs of photo-snapping fans wherever he goes.

