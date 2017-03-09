Attorney wants to serve Kealohas by p...

Attorney wants to serve Kealohas by publication

14 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The attorney for a man suing former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, claims lawyers for the two are avoiding being served papers on the complaint, and wants to be able to serve them through a general publication instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

