Attorney for Kealohas takes duo's summonses
An attorney for former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, has accepted legal papers on a lawsuit filed against the two by a relative who claims they and several Honolulu police officers violated his civil rights.
