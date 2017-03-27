As sea level rises, much of Honolulu and Waikiki vulnerable to groundwater inundation
IMAGE: This construction trench in Waikiki shows that the water table is nearly at the ground surface at high tide. view more New research from the University of Hawai'i at Manoa reveals a large part of the heavily urbanized area of Honolulu and Waikiki, Hawai'i is at risk of groundwater inundation--flooding that occurs as groundwater is lifted above the ground surface due to sea level rise.
