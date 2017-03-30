Airport security officer under invest...

Airport security officer under investigation in dog-shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Leisha Ramos poses with her pit bull mix, Kai'ele, and her 5-month-old child. Ramos's dog was shot by a private security guard at Honolulu Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 11 min Joe Balls 1,373
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) 2 hr Thats All Folks 307
Mole Thu RunsInTheFamily 8
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) Thu District 1 4,159
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) Thu District 1 344
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' Thu District 1 399
Aloha Akbar Thu District 1 5
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Honolulu County was issued at March 31 at 5:10PM HST

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,837 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC