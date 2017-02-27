Zimmermann's ohana sets service for F...

Zimmermann's ohana sets service for Friday

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A memorial service for Wally Zimmermann, a longtime Honolulu television news director, has been scheduled for Friday in Hawaii Kai. The memorial will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the boat ramp at Maunalua Bay Beach Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 12 min Stephen Miller 1,112
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 11 hr Princess Hey 4,086
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 23 hr Princess Hey 335
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 23 hr Princess Hey 285
Kam Swap Meet will close Mar. 5 Fri Joe Balls 2
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) Fri DA Birds 303
Congratulations AG Jeff Sessions! Feb 24 Stephen Bannon 11
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,756 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC