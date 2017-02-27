Zimmermann's ohana sets service for Friday
A memorial service for Wally Zimmermann, a longtime Honolulu television news director, has been scheduled for Friday in Hawaii Kai. The memorial will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the boat ramp at Maunalua Bay Beach Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|12 min
|Stephen Miller
|1,112
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,086
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|23 hr
|Princess Hey
|335
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|23 hr
|Princess Hey
|285
|Kam Swap Meet will close Mar. 5
|Fri
|Joe Balls
|2
|Ooof da Goof (Sep '12)
|Fri
|DA Birds
|303
|Congratulations AG Jeff Sessions!
|Feb 24
|Stephen Bannon
|11
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC