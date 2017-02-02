Woman treated for smoke inhalation af...

Woman treated for smoke inhalation after Haleiwa fire

Honolulu fire officials were investigating a fire at a home in Haleiwa that began in a bedroom and resulted in a woman being treated for smoke inhalation. The woman was treated at the scene and transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel at 5 p.m., according to the fire department.

