Woman, 65, dies in pedestrian accident near Ala Moana Center

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A 65-year-old, female pedestrian was struck and killed this morning at Mahukona and Kona streets on the ewa end of Ala Moana Shopping Center, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. The woman was hit around 8:20 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments made yesterday: 22,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,170,569

