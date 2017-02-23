Woman, 65, dies in pedestrian accident near Ala Moana Center
A 65-year-old, female pedestrian was struck and killed this morning at Mahukona and Kona streets on the ewa end of Ala Moana Shopping Center, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. The woman was hit around 8:20 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|5 min
|Leeward Outlier
|1,103
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|335
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|285
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|17 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,084
|Kam Swap Meet will close Mar. 5
|Fri
|Joe Balls
|2
|Ooof da Goof (Sep '12)
|Fri
|DA Birds
|303
|Congratulations AG Jeff Sessions!
|Feb 24
|Stephen Bannon
|11
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC