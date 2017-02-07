Westjet B763 at Calgary on Jan 28th 2017, lonesome errant wheel
A Westjet Boeing 767-300, registration C-FOGT performing flight WS-1860 from Calgary,AB to Honolulu,HI with 247 people on board, departed Calgary's runway 35R when immediately after becoming airborne the crew received a BRAKE TEMP indication and tower advised the crew he saw a wheel rolling away from the aircraft. The crew decided to not select the gear up and leave the flaps at 5 degrees.
