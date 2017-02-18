Wailupe house fire causes $270,000 in damage
A malfunctioning circuit breaker started a two-alarm Wailupe house fire today that caused $270,000 in damage, Honolulu firefighters said. About 35 firefighters responded to 5044 Kalanianaole Highway at about 10:35 a.m. and found flames emanating from the basement of the single-story structure, said Honolulu Fire Capt.
