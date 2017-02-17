UH president wants to suspend search for new chancellor
University of Hawaii President David Lassner is recommending the school suspend its search for a new chancellor at the Manoa campus for two years. The recommendation came Wednesday following an unsuccessful nationwide search to fill the position that Lassner has been holding on an interim basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PAU HAS Gonorrhea! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|14
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Justin
|1,000
|Stupid Hawaii is fighting against President Tru...
|8 hr
|American_Infidel
|53
|Fukushima nuclear spill affects HI? (Aug '13)
|8 hr
|Waikiki ripoff
|488
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|Bug spray
|292
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|11 hr
|Honey Pot Heaven
|510
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|315
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC