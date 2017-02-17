UH president wants to suspend search ...

UH president wants to suspend search for new chancellor

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

University of Hawaii President David Lassner is recommending the school suspend its search for a new chancellor at the Manoa campus for two years. The recommendation came Wednesday following an unsuccessful nationwide search to fill the position that Lassner has been holding on an interim basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PAU HAS Gonorrhea! (Apr '13) 1 hr Joe Balls 14
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 1 hr Justin 1,000
Stupid Hawaii is fighting against President Tru... 8 hr American_Infidel 53
Fukushima nuclear spill affects HI? (Aug '13) 8 hr Waikiki ripoff 488
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 11 hr Bug spray 292
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 11 hr Honey Pot Heaven 510
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' Thu Princess Hey 315
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,958,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC