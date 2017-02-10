U of Nations CFO released on bond

Pablo M. Rivera, chief financial officer of the University of the Nations/Youth with a Mission charged with wire fraud for allegedly embezzling at least $1.5 million from the organization, has been released on bond. Rivera made his initial appearance on Feb. 1 in U.S. District Court in Honolulu where Magistrate Judge Kevin S.C. Chang ordered him remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and set a detention hearing for Feb. 6 to consider a motion by Assistant United States Attorney Michael Nammar to have the 41-year-old held without bail pending adjudication.

