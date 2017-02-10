U of Nations CFO released on bond
Pablo M. Rivera, chief financial officer of the University of the Nations/Youth with a Mission charged with wire fraud for allegedly embezzling at least $1.5 million from the organization, has been released on bond. Rivera made his initial appearance on Feb. 1 in U.S. District Court in Honolulu where Magistrate Judge Kevin S.C. Chang ordered him remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and set a detention hearing for Feb. 6 to consider a motion by Assistant United States Attorney Michael Nammar to have the 41-year-old held without bail pending adjudication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,007
|Stupid Hawaii is fighting against President Tru...
|4 hr
|RedLite
|30
|BREAKING GREAT News!!
|5 hr
|American_Infidel
|61
|PAU HAS Gonorrhea! (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|Aye Jack Cough
|6
|Ala Wai Fishery Management Area
|7 hr
|Maverick 808
|5
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|7 hr
|Guru
|908
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|8 hr
|DA USA
|506
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC