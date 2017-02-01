U of Nations CFO charged with fraud

U of Nations CFO charged with fraud

Pablo M. Rivera, chief financial officer of the University of Nations/Youth with a Mission, has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly embezzling at least $1.5 million from the organization over a period of more than two years. Assistant United States Attorney Michael Nammar, the prosecutor handling the case against Rivera, confirmed Rivera, 41, made his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Honolulu.

