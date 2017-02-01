U of Nations CFO charged with fraud
Pablo M. Rivera, chief financial officer of the University of Nations/Youth with a Mission, has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly embezzling at least $1.5 million from the organization over a period of more than two years. Assistant United States Attorney Michael Nammar, the prosecutor handling the case against Rivera, confirmed Rivera, 41, made his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Honolulu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|24 min
|Go Blue Forever
|796
|DLNR clean Waikiki GREAT
|1 hr
|You Are Fired
|1
|This is not fake news
|2 hr
|You Are Fired
|2
|Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07)
|7 hr
|RiccardoFire
|1,254
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|3,975
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|228
|Happy days are here again?
|16 hr
|lee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC