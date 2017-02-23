Three suspicious fires in Waiawa unde...

Three suspicious fires in Waiawa under investigation

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating three suspicious fires that occurred in the same area of Waiawa within an hour Thursday morning. Between 7:20 a.m. and 7:35 a.m., firefighters responded to two separate small fires, the first along Farrington Highway near Home Depot and the second inside a rubbish can at a bus stop near the Benjamin "Ben" Saguibo Laborer's Apprenticeship & Training Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 5 min Joe Balls 1,068
Border Tax Will Pay for Wall 15 min Joe Balls 7
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 4,071
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 2 hr Princess Hey 279
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 2 hr Princess Hey 329
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 9 hr Roundup 293
Stupid Hawaii is fighting against President Tru... 10 hr New stream 61
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,839 • Total comments across all topics: 279,100,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC