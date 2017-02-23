Three suspicious fires in Waiawa under investigation

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating three suspicious fires that occurred in the same area of Waiawa within an hour Thursday morning. Between 7:20 a.m. and 7:35 a.m., firefighters responded to two separate small fires, the first along Farrington Highway near Home Depot and the second inside a rubbish can at a bus stop near the Benjamin "Ben" Saguibo Laborer's Apprenticeship & Training Center.

