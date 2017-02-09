Third Hawaii dispensary gets OK to begin growing pakalolo
Manoa Botanicals LLC, which is opening a Honolulu dispensary on Young Street, joined Aloha Green Holdings Inc. on Oahu and Maui Grown Therapies, led by former Maui Land & Pineapple Co. Inc. CEO David Cole, in getting the green light from the state Department of Health to start operations.
