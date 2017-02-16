'The power to choose': After impassioned testimony, 'death with ...
The state Senate Committee on Commerce, Consumer Protection and Health voted 6-0 Wednesday to recommend passing a "death with dignity" bill after testimony poured in during an emotional hearing Wednesday. To become law, Senate Bill 1129 still must pass the full Senate and House and be signed by Gov. David Ige.
