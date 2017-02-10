'The Physicists' looks at big questions - with no easy answers
Written nearly 20 years after the start of the Atomic Age, Friedrich Drrenmatt's "The Physicists" poses a question: What are the ethical and social responsibilities inherent to science? So it is with the play itself, onstage at Seminole State College in Sanford. At first glance, "The Physicists" might seem straightforward enough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|20 min
|Guru
|908
|Ala Wai Fishery Management Area
|24 min
|Waikiki homeless ...
|4
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|44 min
|Jack
|4,006
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|DA USA
|506
|PAU HAS Gonorrhea! (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|Vee
|5
|(((Honolulu Music Thread))) (Dec '14)
|4 hr
|texas pete
|20
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|295
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC