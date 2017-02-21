The Latest: Guilty plea in Japan fina...

The Latest: Guilty plea in Japan financial fraud case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Canada.com

HONOLULU, Hawaii - The Latest on a federal case of defrauding Japanese English-language students of more than $200,000 : A man who taught English at a well-known chain of foreign language schools in Japan is pleading guilty to defrauding his students out of more than $200,000. Prosecutors say the Nova teacher told two students he could get them a high rate of return by putting their money into First Hawaiian Bank certificates of deposit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 1 hr Roundup 293
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 1 hr Leeward Outlier 1,060
Stupid Hawaii is fighting against President Tru... 2 hr New stream 61
Hawaii Senator J. Kalani English 14 hr Joe Balls 2
Trappasso 18 hr New stream 3
Gangs in Hawaii (Oct '07) 19 hr Kamakanamakamaema... 802
Har har har har (Apr '14) 21 hr Huxley 142
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,605 • Total comments across all topics: 279,093,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC