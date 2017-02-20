State seeks missing OCCC inmate
A 53-year-old work furlough inmate faces an escape charge after he failed to return to Oahu Community Correctional Center. Richard Raymond was required to return to Module 20 by 4 p.m. Sunday after he was issued a day pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|30 min
|Leeward Outlier
|1,039
|Border Tax Will Pay for Wall
|50 min
|Joe Balls
|1
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|10 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,065
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|10 hr
|Princess Hey
|327
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|10 hr
|Princess Hey
|277
|Mole
|Mon
|Goldielocks
|2
|Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07)
|Mon
|District 1
|1,298
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC