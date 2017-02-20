State seeks missing OCCC inmate

State seeks missing OCCC inmate

Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A 53-year-old work furlough inmate faces an escape charge after he failed to return to Oahu Community Correctional Center. Richard Raymond was required to return to Module 20 by 4 p.m. Sunday after he was issued a day pass.

Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

