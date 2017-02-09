Spill Response Job in Hawaii

Spill Response Job in Hawaii

Marine Spill Response Corporation is currently looking for a Mate aboard an Oil Spill Response vessel located in Honolulu, HI. This is a dynamic opportunity for a motivated individual to become part of an oil spill response company with a competitive compensation package including great Health Care Benefits with an above average 401 savings plan.

