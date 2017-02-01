Sex assault charges dropped against f...

Sex assault charges dropped against former Uber driver

Honolulu officials have dismissed a case against an Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl he picked up in Honolulu. Two charges of sex assault and one of attempted sex assault against Luke Wadahara were dropped this week, KHON-TV reported.

