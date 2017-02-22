Schools board again rejects homebuilder fee
The state school board for a second time has rejected a homebuilder fee the Department of Education contends it needs to accommodate the estimated 10,000 students expected to enroll in urban Honolulu schools as developments pop up along the city's rail line.
