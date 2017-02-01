Residents escape house fire in McCull...

Residents escape house fire in McCully-Moiliili

The fire started just after 3 a.m. at 2275 Date St. When firefighters arrived, they observed gray smoke billowing from the rear of the structure, said Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. David Jenkins.

