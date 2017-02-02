Report: Replacement for OCCC could cost taxpayers $673 million

Two guard towers at Oahu Community Correctional Center, as seen from Kamehameha Highway on Sept. 20. Replacing Hawaii's largest jail may cost an estimated $673 million, although that price tag could be reduced to as little as $433 million if lawmakers and prison officials opt for a less expensive low-rise design, according to a new report from consultants hired to plan and design the proposed facility.

