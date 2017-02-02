Report: Replacement for OCCC could co...

Report: Replacement for OCCC could cost taxpayers $673 million

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Two guard towers at Oahu Community Correctional Center, as seen from Kamehameha Highway on Sept. 20. Replacing Hawaii's largest jail may cost an estimated $673 million, although that price tag could be reduced to as little as $433 million if lawmakers and prison officials opt for a less expensive low-rise design, according to a new report from consultants hired to plan and design the proposed facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 2 hr Princess Hey 279
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 2 hr Princess Hey 230
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 3,977
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 5 hr Joe Balls 806
Imua Rail?? (May '12) 5 hr Joe Balls 586
BREAKING GREAT News!! 6 hr Francine 40
This is not fake news 6 hr Francine 3
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,738 • Total comments across all topics: 278,513,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC