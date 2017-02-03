Real Estate Investment Consultant Services

The Employees' Retirement System of the State of Hawaii is soliciting proposals for a qualified firm to provide non-discretionary real estate investment consulting services to the ERS. The consulting firm must be United States based, registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, been in business for a minimum of three years and have at least one defined benefit public pension fund client with assets greater than $5 billion.

