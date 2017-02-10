I assume you're trying to set up a linked server? https://www-01.ibm.com/support/docview.wss?uid=nas8N1014514 Once you get connected, note the following: -- Pull all rows from the table back to MS SQL server and do the where locally select * from LINKEDSVR.MYIBMI.MYLIB.MYTBL where locnbr = '00335'; -- Sends the statement to linked server for processing select * from openquery ; --OPENQUERY() isn't just for SELECTS delete from openquery ; Charles On Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 1:48 PM, Sipa Sayakhom wrote: Hi, Can you please point me in the right direction? We need to connect our SQL server to the A/S400? I've installed IBM Access for Windows 7.1, and I'm not able to connect from SQL Studio 2014 to the A/S400.

