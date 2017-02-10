AS/400 DSN on SQL Server

AS/400 DSN on SQL Server

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Midrange-l mailing list

I assume you're trying to set up a linked server? https://www-01.ibm.com/support/docview.wss?uid=nas8N1014514 Once you get connected, note the following: -- Pull all rows from the table back to MS SQL server and do the where locally select * from LINKEDSVR.MYIBMI.MYLIB.MYTBL where locnbr = '00335'; -- Sends the statement to linked server for processing select * from openquery ; --OPENQUERY() isn't just for SELECTS delete from openquery ; Charles On Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 1:48 PM, Sipa Sayakhom wrote: Hi, Can you please point me in the right direction? We need to connect our SQL server to the A/S400? I've installed IBM Access for Windows 7.1, and I'm not able to connect from SQL Studio 2014 to the A/S400.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Midrange-l mailing list.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ala Wai Fishery Management Area 16 min Maverick 808 7
BREAKING GREAT News!! 1 hr Aye Jack Cough 65
Fukushima nuclear spill affects HI? (Aug '13) 1 hr Waikiki wasteland 472
Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07) 1 hr Waikiki wasteland 1,295
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 3 hr Leeward Outlier 909
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 7 hr Princess Hey 4,007
Stupid Hawaii is fighting against President Tru... 8 hr RedLite 30
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Honolulu County was issued at February 11 at 3:36AM HST

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,508 • Total comments across all topics: 278,765,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC