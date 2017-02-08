Puna shopping center to start building

Puna shopping center to start building

After several years on the drawing board, a planned shopping center in Pahoa is expected to begin construction next month. Development of Puna Kai, the 9.93-acre property at the intersection of Kahakai Boulevard and Pahoa Village Road, has been in the works since 2012.

