Police await DNA results in assault case
The Hawaii Police Department continues to await the results of lab testing that would let them move forward in a sexual assault case that occurred at Old Kona Airport Park last year. Hawaii Police Department Captain Chad Basque said evidence sent to a forensic analysis lab in Honolulu can take anywhere from six to 24 months to get results back.
