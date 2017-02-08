Police await DNA results in assault case

Police await DNA results in assault case

The Hawaii Police Department continues to await the results of lab testing that would let them move forward in a sexual assault case that occurred at Old Kona Airport Park last year. Hawaii Police Department Captain Chad Basque said evidence sent to a forensic analysis lab in Honolulu can take anywhere from six to 24 months to get results back.

